Delmar Fitz’s temporarily closed after server tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – A staff member at Fitz’s in the Delmar Loop has tested positive for COVID-19 causing the restaurant to decide to temporarily close.

They said in a Facebook post that this does not affect their south county location.

Fitz’s let the public know the last time the Delmar server worked was Tuesday, July 7 from 11:00 a.m. to close and Thursday, July 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. The restaurant said the server has been symptom-free and wore a mask and gloves at all times while working.

The restaurant is now working to hire a professional sanitation company.

They said they will continue to keep their customers updated on the status of the restaurant in the coming days.