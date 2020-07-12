Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,443 cases IL: 7,187 deaths/ 153,916 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Delmar Fitz’s temporarily closed after server tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A staff member at Fitz’s in the Delmar Loop has tested positive for COVID-19 causing the restaurant to decide to temporarily close.

They said in a Facebook post that this does not affect their south county location.

Fitz’s let the public know the last time the Delmar server worked was Tuesday, July 7 from 11:00 a.m. to close and Thursday, July 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. The restaurant said the server has been symptom-free and wore a mask and gloves at all times while working.

The restaurant is now working to hire a professional sanitation company.

They said they will continue to keep their customers updated on the status of the restaurant in the coming days.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News