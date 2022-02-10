Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to host free online event on business ownership

ST. LOUIS – A group of female entrepreneurs will lead a panel discussion later this month to educate and inspire others who want to start a business.

The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting the free online event on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom event is titled “Business Panel Discussion: Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Journey.” It’s free to the public, but registration is required.

The panel of business owners, all of whom are members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will discuss their experiences with becoming entrepreneurs. They will also share how the pandemic has impacted services, insights for managing a team, the importance of a strong work ethic, and recommended tools for those considering business ownership.

“When we recognize a need in the community, we’ve always stepped up and done our part to educate and provide resources,” said DeJeanette Williams, president of the St. Louis Alumnae Chapter. “With the pandemic, we’ve seen so many people of color seek more sustainable opportunities to grow wealth to support their families, and entrepreneurship is one way African American women can take control of their futures.”

The discussion will be moderated by member Teresa Hargrow-Simmons. Speakers for the event include:

Tammy Davis-Robinson – Synergy Shoptique

Jo Lena Johnson – Absolute Good Enterprises

Carol Merritt – Carol F. Merritt, O.D.

Jacqueline Ploudre – J Lloyd and Company, LLC

To register for this event, visit https://bit.ly/Business-EntrepreneurPanel. Registration will be open through Feb. 24.