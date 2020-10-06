Demand surges for absentee ballots across Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The latest number shows absentee ballots are in high demand in across the region.

Election officials tell our partners at the Post- Dispatch, nearly 20-percent of registered voters in the county have requested absentee ballots for the November 3 Presidential election. Over four percent of those ballots have been cast.

St. Charles County has sent absentee ballots to seven percent of voters. Jefferson County sent them to nearly eight percent of its voters.

Meanwhile, six percent of voters in Franklin County have requested an absentee ballot and in Lincoln County, five percent of voters want to vote absentee.

Latest headlines: