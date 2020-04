ST. LOUIS – The Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation is offering free meals Friday, April 17 in north St. Louis county.

They’re partnering with Mizzou’s football coach Eli Drinkwitz a Just One Catering to provided 300 hot meals to families at two different locations.

The first location will be held at Skate King on Natural bridge in Pine Lawn from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. The second location is at the Dellwood Recreation Center on West Florissant from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.