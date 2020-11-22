Demetrious Johnson Foundation celebrates 29 years delivering turkeys to community

ST. LOUIS – Former NFL star Demetrious Johnson started his turkey giveaway 29 years ago with just 10 turkeys. Now they’re up to 3000. Despite COVID, they’re still helping folks have a happy Thanksgiving.

Johnson said he hasn’t forgotten his roots as he goes door to door at the Clinton- Peabody apartments where he grew up handing off turkeys and all the fixings.

“All of us are a tragedy away from needing help so if you have an opportunity to support somebody you go out and support them because I’m telling you it could be you,” Johnson said.

In the midst of the pandemic, with the need greater than ever, Johnson said he knew this was a challenge he’d have to tackle.

Johnson said he couldn’t have done it without his team of volunteers and their donations.

“We go out and we just grind and try to make sure that we can secure things for families in those communities,” Johnson said. “It’s hard work and commitment and we come out all year showed her how to make that happen.”

“It’s been a really trying year for a lot of people so to be able to come out and contribute in this way is a blessing and we’re passing that blessing on to others,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is most thankful for his health and being able to help the community he grew up in.