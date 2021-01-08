‘Democracy has to be honored. It’s not for sissies’ – Sen. Blunt on Capitol riots and Trump’s inauguration absence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, many Americans started looking to federal lawmakers and asking how they plan to soothe the country’s deep political divisions.

On Friday, January 8, 2021, KOLR10 News Anchor David Oliver spoke with Missouri’s Senior U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, who said, “this totally outrageous decision that [the rioters] made… was shameful for the country.”

News outlets across the country confirmed Friday, 12-year Capitol Police veteran Brian Sicknick died as a result of injuries sustained during the Capitol building breach.

Senator Blunt shared his condolences on Friday, saying his thoughts were with the Capitol Police force, the families of those officers, and the “people that were among the rioters” who lost their lives Wednesday.

“I can’t imagine a bigger gift we could’ve given to our adversaries than to show the United States Capitol under attack by Americans,” Blunt told Oliver in their one-on-one interview.

Still somewhere at the center of the controversy rippling out from Wednesday’s riot in D.C., is Missouri’s Junior U.S. Senator, Josh Hawley. Hawley was photographed Wednesday, walking with his fist raised in support of nearby protesters who would later storm and breach the Capitol building.

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Since the photo surfaced and spread on Wednesday, Hawley has been the talk of national news outlets and, most recently, the victim of a terminated contract with book publisher Simon & Schuster, which was set to release Hawley’s coming work The Tyranny of Big Tech.

Friday also saw President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The President released this information via Twitter.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

“I hoped he would decide to attend,” Blunt, the chairmen of the inauguration committee, said. “But I’m going to honor his decision. We’re going to plan for an inauguration that will not include him. I still think there’s a chance the Vice President will be there.”

If Trump refuses to show for Biden’s inauguration, he’ll be the first U.S. President to miss his successor’s swearing-in since 1869.

The President’s absence is the latest in a series of moments illustrating the political divisions within the U.S. And while that division has, to some, seemed to only grow wider since the election of Joe Biden in November, Blunt says it’s the responsibility of those who voted otherwise to respect the democratic process.

“More than fifty courts rejected all of the information they were given [regarding allegations of a fraudulent election],” Blunt said. “At some point, you have to realize the election is over.”

“Democracy has to be honored. It’s not for sissies. When you lose, you lose.”