Democrat Jill Schupp awaits results on Election Day for the Second Congressional District

ST. LOUIS – Incumbent Republican Ann Wagner and State Senator Jill Schupp are facing off in what is expected to be a close race for Missouri’s Second Congressional District.

Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp has been making her rounds on Election Day. She says the Second Congressional Distict is a very diverse district and she has a history of working across the aisle.

In 2014 Schupp flipped a state senate seat winning a hard fought election against Jay Ashcroft, the son of former republican senator, governor and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, in a tough year for Democrats.

Wagner won re-election by a slim margin in 2018 and in 2020 the Schupp campaign believes they have an opportunity to flip the seat in the Second Congressional District from red to blue.

Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill carried the district in 2018 and Democrats flipped a state house seat located in the district in a special election last year.

Schupp has been running a strong grassroots campaign and both sides have spent heavily. Wagner’s campaign shelled out about $5 million, Schupp’s about $4 million and outside groups poured in millions more in support of one candidate or the other.

FOX 2 will have updates on this race as results begin to come in Tuesday night.