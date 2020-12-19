Democrats upset over state’s attorney legal opinion on COVID orders

EDWARDSVILLE, Il– The newly appointed Madison County state’s attorney said his office won’t criminally prosecute anyone who violates Covid-19 restrictions.

About a month after being sworn into the state’s attorney office Republican Tom Haine issued a legal opinion regarding Governor JB Pritzker’s executive orders on Covid. Haine believes that none of the orders contain the authority for criminal prosecution.

Madison County Democrats believe the legal memo by Haine is reckless, irresponsible and purely a political move. Democratic party chair Randy Harris said Haine didn’t need to say anything.

Harris said if Haine was a good leader he would be telling people to stay vigilant because we now have a vaccine and are almost over the hill.

Haine said he brought this up now because many people may be headed to a place of worship over the holiday season and may be wondering what legal rights they have.

Haine said even though he believes the executive order does not contain the authority for criminal prosecution, businesses do still have the right to enforce masks and social distancing.