Demonstrators camp in protest of pregnant woman’s arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Protesters are pledging to camp in front of police headquarters in downtown Kansas City until the officer who kneeled on a pregnant Black woman is fired.

KCUR reports that around a dozen protesters spent the night Friday on the lawn outside the police headquarters, with their numbers growing throughout Saturday.

They also want Chief Rick Smith to resign. Video of the Wednesday night incident at a business in east Kansas City shows the woman on the ground with the officer’s knee on her back while people in the crowd yell to stop because she is pregnant.

Some officers can be heard telling the crowd they will be arrested if they don’t move back.