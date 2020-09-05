Dems seek to topple GOP state senator from St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Democrats are seeking to topple a state senator from the western St. Louis suburbs who is a founding member of a group that has backed tougher rules on abortion and other conservative issues.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rep. Deb Lavender of Kirkwood is challenging incumbent Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester.

Koenig won 61% of the vote against his Democratic opponent in 2016. But Lavender is bullish about her chances, saying the district is socially progressive and supportive of access to abortion and more funding for public education.