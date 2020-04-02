Denny’s employees disappointed that owner has not paid them last paycheck before letting them go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, MO - A Denny's employee in Sullivan claims he and several of his co-workers who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic have not received their final paychecks.

Like many restaurants and small businesses, Denny's in Sullivan has had to let some of their employees go. Unfortunately, some of the employees that were laid off have not been compensated for their work prior to the crisis.

Jason Gilley is one of those employees.

"Payroll comes in on Thursday, so I called, and they said it would be in on Friday," said Gilley. "I called Friday and they said it would be in tomorrow, which would be a Saturday, so that’s probably unlikely. It’ll be three weeks as of tomorrow."

Three weeks past the pay period? Something did not seem quite right. So, I made some calls myself. First to the manager at this location, who informed me she could not disclose any information on payroll or comment on the situation. She then directed me to the payroll office.

I called the payroll office two times and got no answer. Desperate for answers, I called the Denny's manager back.

Eventually I received a call from the owner of the Denny's. He was traveling and unable to provide a formal written statement, but he did say this:

"Times are bleak for everyone right now. I am working to rectify the situation as soon as possible through whatever means we have at our disposal, including the stimulus package. We want to take care of those employees and are doing the best we can given the circumstances." - Mike Sullivan

Gilley says this would have been his largest paycheck as an employee and is hoping to get his money soon.

"We need people to do the right thing. If you make a mistake, make it better," said Gilley.