Dense fog advisory in effect through midday Monday

ST. LOUIS – We start the new work week with widespread dense fog across the region.

That fog will remain locked in through much of the morning with only slow improvement this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy across much of the region. Temperatures will warm to near 40 Monday afternoon. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows near 30.

Tuesday will bring more clouds and a little sun with an afternoon high in the mid-40s. Wednesday will start dry, but look for some late day rain showers that will mix with or change to some light snow or flurries before ending early Thursday. Wednesday’s high temperature will be in the mid-40s with Thursday cooling into the lower-40s.