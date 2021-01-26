Dense fog and drizzle Tuesday morning, some light snow Wednedsay

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Fog, drizzle and clouds will dominate the weather scene Tuesday morning with temperatures remaining steady in the mid-to-upper 30s.

The fog will lift somewhat Tuesday afternoon but skies stay cloudy with afternoon temperatures remaining nearly steady.  Tuesday night is dry with low temperatures dipping into the 20s.

A weak weather system will generate some light snow and snow flurries during the day Wednesday with minor accumulations, generally under 1 inch.

Thursday will be sunny and cold with temperatures in the 30s, but the area will warm back into the 40s by Friday with more rain likely over the weekend.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News