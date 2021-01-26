Dense fog and drizzle Tuesday morning, some light snow Wednedsay

ST. LOUIS – Fog, drizzle and clouds will dominate the weather scene Tuesday morning with temperatures remaining steady in the mid-to-upper 30s.

The fog will lift somewhat Tuesday afternoon but skies stay cloudy with afternoon temperatures remaining nearly steady. Tuesday night is dry with low temperatures dipping into the 20s.

A weak weather system will generate some light snow and snow flurries during the day Wednesday with minor accumulations, generally under 1 inch.

Thursday will be sunny and cold with temperatures in the 30s, but the area will warm back into the 40s by Friday with more rain likely over the weekend.