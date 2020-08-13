Dentist who committed fraud, sentenced to 366 days in prison

BENTON, Ill. (AP) – A Missouri man who practiced dentistry in southern Illinois has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for fraud despite a probation recommendation by federal prosecutors and the dentist’s lawyer.

U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle said Thursday probation would not be appropriate for Dr. Yun Sup Kim. She said it would reinforce some people’s impression “there are two separate justice systems, one for the privileged and one for the underprivileged.”

Prosecutors alleged Kim falsely claimed filling cavities for more than 1,300 patients, over-billed for simple extractions, submitted false bills and falsified dates of service to evade Medicaid billing rules.

Kim pleaded guilty in February to three counts of health care fraud.