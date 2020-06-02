Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 775 deaths/ 13,327 cases IL: 5,390 deaths/ 120,260 cases.
Live Now
Protesters force the shut down of Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis

Denver police chief walks arm-in-arm with protesters

News

by: Eric Ruble and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen and at least one other DPD member walked arm-in-arm with protesters downtown Monday afternoon.

Video shows the group leading a large gathering of protesters through Civic Center Park.

Monday marks the fifth consecutive day of protests in Denver.

While daytime events have largely remained peaceful, police have violently clashed with rioters at night.

The rioters have caused significant damage to businesses, vehicles and public buildings in and around downtown.

Over the past four days, a total of 284 people have been arrested in Denver in connection to the riots.

The demonstrations stem from the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News