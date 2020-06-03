Department of Energy looks into improving fuel efficiency in vehicles

Does your child have a question about COVID-19 or life during a pandemic? This weekend's "Coronavirus House Calls" is just for kids! Email the question, your child's first name, and your city to our real-life superheroes at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv or on the CBS 42 Facebook page. We highly encourage video submissions. Watch “Coronavirus House Calls: Just for Kids” this Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. CT!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- As the death—and mental health—toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we're looking past statistics. With all 50 states reopening in some fashion, confusion surrounds our ever-evolving situation. This weekend, we're here to talk about your child's concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this "new normal" together.