Department of Health warns St. Louis city residents of spoofed calls from its COVID-19 hotline

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Department of Health is warning residents of spoofed calls from its COVID-19 hotline.

This warning comes after receiving inquiries from residents who claim they were left messages to contact the department’s hotline. Some of these calls to residents were made after the hotline closed for the day.

The Department of Health says that their staff answering the COVID-19 hotline will return calls if a voicemail is left seeking assistance or information, but they do not randomly call residents asking them to contact the department.

“At a time when the public needs accurate information about COVID-19, it is disheartening that someone would imitate the Department of Health,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “We want the public to feel empowered to connect with our staff and not experience fear or anxiety from these random calls.”

The City of St. Louis COVID-19 hotline continues to serve the community every day between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The number is (314) 657-1499. Information on COVID-19 is also available on the City’s COVID-19 website, stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19.