Deputies searching House Springs, Mo. for suspect in machete armed robbery

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – Sheriff’s deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery with a machete and later crashed into a school bus while fleeing the area.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery took place around 3 p.m. at a local gas station.

FOX 2’s Zara Barker has learned the suspect walked into the gas station wearing a ski mask and carrying the machete. However, someone in the gas station took the machete and used it on the suspect.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown since he’s still on the run.

The crash happened later in the area of Highway MM and Buckeye Valley Road. The suspect ran away from the crash scene and has not been seen since.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.