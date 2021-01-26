Des Peres Dierbergs reopens after suspicious fire

ST. LOUIS – A Dierbergs Grocery store in Des Peres reopened Tuesday morning following a suspicious fire last week.

The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 20. Greg Dierberg, the President and CEO of Dierbergs, said the two managers on duty followed protocol and got all of the customers out of the store safely. Since then they had to remove all of the store’s contents.

The Des Peres Fire Department responded quickly and the fire didn’t spread beyond the paper towels, but there was still plenty of water to be cleaned up and smoke spreads fast. Greg said they don’t want customers to feel like anything was marginalized in any way so they got rid of everything and brought in all fresh products.

The store opened at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26.