Desloge police searching for man with dementia; SILVER advisory issued

DESLOGE, Mo. — The Desloge Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Robert Myers. Police say he has heart complications and undiagnosed dementia.

He is 76-years-old, 6’0, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and long white socks.

Myers’ vehicle is an older model tan Ford Ranger.

Police say Myers was last seen in Bismark, Mo. on June 17 at 10 a.m. His debit card was last used in Ironton, Mo. on June 19.

He has not been taking his heart medication.

Anyone who has seen Myers or his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Desloge Police Department at (573) 431-3131.