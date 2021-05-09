Despite Covid-19 restrictions easing, Mother’s Day 2021 is still looking different than years past

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This Mother’s Day looks a little different than years past. It’s been over a year since pandemic related health restrictions went into place.

New easing of COVID-19 restrictions is resulting in restaurants in St. Louis city and county reopening too near full capacity. But if you’re expecting 2019 levels, you’re in for a surprise.

Mask mandates are still in place indoors as well as tables spaced at least 6 feet apart to limit the spread of the coronavirus. For outdoor gatherings, masks are not required.

There is also a shortage of employees, so staffing issues is causing some delays at many restaurants.

And if you have not bought flowers yet, you might be surprised to know there is a global flower shortage. The pandemic slowed the global flower market, shipping issues, and an unusual cold weather spell in South America to blame.

Mother’s Day is just behind Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and Hanukkah when it comes to the biggest days for flowers.

This year may be a heartfelt note.