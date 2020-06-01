Despite seeing business ransacked, Ferguson boutique owner says her faith helps her maintain optimism

FERGUSON, Mo. – The boarded-up windows tell part of the story for Vivian Dudley.

“One of the ministers that came out to help me, the community leader, said, ‘I saw your building too and I got here before you did last night and they were still in the building and I asked them to please put the stuff back at the black-owned business,’” says Dudley, founder of The Nehemiah Project. “They were ignoring me and I said, ‘In the name of Jesus drop it.’ And they turned around and pulled a gun on me and said, ‘What are you and Jesus going to do?’”

But the other untold part of the story is the work Dudley has done in Ferguson, getting supplies, man-hours, and even homes donated and rehabbed to help others in the community.

She was heartbroken Saturday when she saw her building battered and torn when police caught the vandals.

“By instinct I go ‘Oh they got him,’” says Dudley. “But then I was afraid he looked like he may have been 14, 12 maybe? I don’t know. Then I start thinking, ‘What’s going to happen?” They were getting ready to arrest him and I’m thinking ‘What’s going to happen?’ What could go wrong with that? And I said, ‘It’s just stuff’ and I screamed out to the police just let him go.”

Dudley estimates thousands of dollars of damage to her Nehemiah Program and Couture for a Cause businesses, from broken windows to merchandise stolen from the nonprofit boutique.

But her own story of reinvention and rising up from darker days is enough for her to know a new chapter is yet to be written.

“I just live life on these two principles: love God with all my heart and treat people the way they want to be treated,” says Dudley. “I don’t think you need to know much else. I cry a lot in meditation and prayer, like can they see what I see? But we’re going to make it. We’re going to make it.”