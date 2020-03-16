Despite virus, 4 states push forward with primary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona are pushing forward with primary elections, although the coronavirus is causing headaches for some county elections supervisors as poll workers drop out in fear of catching the disease. The governors’ offices in those states said Monday they are not planning to delay Tuesday’s primary because of the viral outbreak. One precaution some states took is to move polling places located in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to avoid exposing the residents to outsiders.