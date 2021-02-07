Despite winter weather advisory, some are still on the streets while others prep for slick roads

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The snow started falling in St. Charles between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. At the streets of St. Charles, a popular area folks like to come and hang out on the weekends, they seem to be prepping for the winter storm.

Those who have ventured out to enjoy their Saturday evening are getting a nice little coat of snow on their cars while they are inside at the restaurants and bars staying warm

Now we could be getting close to 2 to 3 inches of snow which would be the biggest storm this winter so MoDot has all hands on deck ready.

Their main concern has been getting ahead of the storm and preparing the interstates and side roads before the thick of the storm hits.

MoDot has 200 trucks out with their staff working around the clock to prevent the snow from compacting and freezing on the roads.

Maintenance Engineer at MoDot St. Louis District Bob Becker says the snow is one thing but the temperature drops and accidents causing traffic jams are what make their job the hardest. So, a night in would most likely be your best bet tonight, but if you do head out, make sure your focused and driving safely