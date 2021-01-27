Details to be announced for mass COVID vaccination site in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to make an announcement Wednesday concerning a mass COVID vaccination site.

Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones and St. Louis Community College Chancellor Dr. Jeff Pittman will join Page at his 8:30 a.m. press conference at St. Louis Community College’s Florissant Valley campus.

More than 318,000 people have pre-registered for the COVID vaccine in St. Louis County, which is approximately one-third of St. Louis County’s population. This number includes people that may be residents of other counties but have chosen to register for the vaccine in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the majority of people who have pre-registered fall into the 1B Tier 2 category which includes those 65 and older and adults 18-65 with high-risk medical conditions.

The pre-registration process allows for people to be contacted quickly when there is a supply of COVID vaccine and when it is a particular person’s turn to receive the vaccine.

Those who do not have internet access are encouraged to call the Health Department at 314-615-2660 to get registered.

The Department of Public Health has also been in contact with those who are homebound so that they can still get vaccinated.

Click here to pre-register.