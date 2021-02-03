Detectives ask for help identifying suspects in theft at Jim King Motors

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for help identifying two suspects connected to stealing a tire and the catalytic converter from a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft occurred on Friday, January 29 at 12:06 a.m. at Jim King Motors on Gravois Avenue.

The owner called police at about 9:30 a.m. that day and “noticed a vehicle had been tampered with.

The investigation has found that the suspects “parked a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, with no front license plate next to the business lot.” They then exited their vehicle and stole a tire from the Trailblazer and put it on their vehicle. They also stole a catalytic converter from the same Trailblazer. They then fled in their vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with long thin dreadlocks, wearing dark colored jeans and a black hoodie with a large white design on the back. The second suspect is described as a Black man with a heavy build, wearing dark jeans and a dark short sleeved t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third District detectives directly at 314-444-2500. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).