Detectives identify suspect vehicle from April Jennings homicide

JENNINGS, Mo. – A man was found dead in his car following a shooting in a Sonic parking lot on April 14. Police have now identified the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s help.

The homicide occurred at about 8:55 p.m. in the Sonic parking lot on Lucas and Hunt Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Marshall Frenchie in the driver seat of his vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Frenchie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a four-door Toyota Corolla with the model year between 2000 and 2006. It is gray and has dark tinted windows. The vehicle has an unknown State of Missouri temporary plate on the back and no plate on the front. The vehicle also has visible damage to the lower trim on the front passenger side.

The car was last seen fleeing southbound on Lucas and Hunt Road following the shooting. Detectives say they know other cars were in the drive-thru at the time of the shooting.

If you have information about the homicide, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident. ​