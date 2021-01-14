Detectives respond to suicide call, find body and person with gun

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives were called to the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a suicide at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, but a man was found nearby with a gun.
When police arrived at the scene they found the body of a person as well as a man nearby with a gun. That man is being detained as a person of interest.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
