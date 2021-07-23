Detectives search for stolen vehicles from St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for help locating vehicles that were stolen from around the St. Louis area.

There were three different incidents and police are searching for a Mazda 6 that belongs to the victim of one of the incidents and a red mid-2000s Chevy Impala that is believed to be a suspects’ vehicle.

A 44-year-old female Uber driver had her car robbed after she picked up three teen boys from a Marriott Hotel on North 4th Street. One of them then pointed a handgun at her neck while stopped at a red light located at North 4th Street and Pine Street. Police said, “the suspect then announced a carjacking and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.” The woman complied and left her purse behind as the suspects fled in the woman’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured during the incident on Monday, July 19. It happened at about 5:19 a.m.

The car was found unoccupied in Saint Louis County.

There are three suspects. The first suspect is described as a Black male between 16 and 19 years old with a thin build and a medium brown complexion. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a black shirt covering his head and face, and white shoes at the time of the incident. The second suspect is described as a Black male between 16 and 19 years old with a thin build and a medium brown complexion with a “low afro hairstyle.” He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with lettering, black torn jeans, a red belt and he was carrying a black cross-body bag at the time of the incident. The third suspect is described as a Black male between 16 and 19 years old with a thin build and a medium brown complexion with a “medium afro hairstyle slightly “locked.” He was wearing a t-shirt with white on the back and red on the front, it had multiple images of Michael Brown on it, along with dark pants at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, July 21, a 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were robbed while walking east in the 800 block of St. Charles at 9:40 p.m. The victims told police that one of the suspects pointed a handgun at them and then demanded money and the victims’ phones. Both victims complied, and then the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victims were not injured.

The suspects are described as “two Hispanic or light complexion Black males ages 14 to 18 years old with a medium build and dark clothing.

The third incident happened in the 700 block of Pine on Friday at 4:05 a.m. A 53-year-old man picked up the suspects and then they pointed firearms at him demanding he exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s 2017 Mazda 6.

The investigation is ongoing.