Man crashes car after shooting on I-70 near East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the scene of delays on 55/70 just south of the Route 203 interchange when they witnessed a car crash, and then the driver fled on foot.

Illinois State Police are calling the incident an “expressway shooting.” They said they received a report on the incident at 6:39 a.m.

FOX 2 photojournalist Doug Larson saw a vehicle speeding on 70 eastbound on the ramp going toward 64 eastbound. That vehicle crashed, and the driver then tried to get into another car before it could drive away. The driver of the crashed vehicle was then walking along the ramp that leads to 64 eastbound at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. This story is developing.