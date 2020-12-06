Burglary suspect armed with a screwdriver dies after St. Louis officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweets that there has been an officer involved shooting in the 4400 block of Gravois. This is in the Bevo neighborhood. Police released information about the shooting at around 7:00 AM.

Chief John Hayden says that officers were searching a building at that location that has a history of being burglarized. It is used as a storage facility. They heard “grinding” or power tools when they arrived.

An officer confronted two suspects in the building. One of them charged the officer with a screwdriver. The officer fired shots at that person.

The other man ran from the building and is still at-large. A description of this suspect is not yet available.

The deceased man is described by police as an adult white male. The officer who fired the shots is 39-years-old and has been on the force for 13-years. The officer was not injured in the confrontation.

