Suspect dies after shootout with Jefferson County officers

DE SOTO, Mo. – There is a heavy police presence outside a home in the 800 block of Clarke Street in rural De Soto, Missouri. A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead after a shootout with Jefferson County officers. Investigators are Sheriff Dave Marshak says that they are investigating the officer involved shooting.

Two officers were called to investigate a domestic incident earlier this morning. Police say the suspect fired at the officers and was shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire. No officers were injured in the incident.

Several police cars, an ambulance, and officers are at the scene. Evidence markers can be seen in the street. They mark bullet shell casings.

This is a developing story. Police are setting up a staging area to share more information soon. More details are coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. This story will be updated as we get more information. Refresh this article for the latest update.