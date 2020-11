ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police from around the area have been sent to the 1700 block of Northfield in Overland. They were dispatched there for an “Officer in need of aid” call.

Police say that shots were fired during an accident where someone was leaving the scene. A suspect is in custody and no one was struck by gunfire.

A tan vehicle and a dark-colored Jeep can be seen crashed on Northfield. The tan car has a broken window. There were many pedestrians and police in the area.