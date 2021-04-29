Developing: Explosions and evacuations reported in Affton chemical plant fire

AFFTON, Mo. – A fire at Manor Chemical company plant in the 6900 block of Heege is causing explosions. A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles.

Evacuations are underway for people who live within a quarter-mile of the facility. Affton School District students will be held at school until this fire is under control. Fire authorities say nearly 3,000 people in the area could be evacuated.

Neighbors report hearing continuing explosions in the area. There are drums stored at the business and they are catching fire near the train tracks. The fire is spreading in the immediate area. Hopefully, the fire does not spread to the main building.

Firefighters are not yet in the immediate area of the fire. They are staying back because of the dangerous situation.

The Manor Chemical company started in 1972. They specialize in automotive, paint/coatings, labeling, printing, industrial manufacturing, and dry cleaning. They are a wholesale distributor and sell chemicals in drums that range up to 55 gallons.

