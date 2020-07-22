Two men shot at the St. Louis Galleria Mall; Police search area with dogs

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. – St. Louis County Police say that there has been a shooting at the Galleria Mall. Two men were shot outside, or just inside, an area near Champs on the Dillards side of the building.

One man was shot in the head and the other man was shot in the arm. Their conditions are not known at this time.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Several ambulances are also in the mall’s parking lot. One person was seen being taken to the ambulance on a stretcher. The extent of the injuries in this shooting is not known at this time.

Police are searching the area around the mall, including neighborhoods, with dogs. The location of the shooter is not known at this time.

The mall is now closed. There is a group of people outside and investigators appear to be talking to witnesses. Police are directing traffic out of the parking lot.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as the story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is above the scene.