ST. LOUIS – A man in his 20s or 30s was shot in the head Saturday at 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of Clarence Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

Police said the victim is still alive, but homicide detectives have been requested.

A second victim, a 25-year-old woman, walked back to the scene on foot. She is conscious and breathing, but has a gunshot wound to the face.