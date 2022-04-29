ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake near Peerless Park in St. Louis County on Friday.

The quake hit around 5:30 p.m., and the USGS initially said it was a 2.5 magnitude quake. Several people reported hearing a rumble in the area. Did you feel it? Tell the USGS.

The tectonic area is in the large Illinois Basin and Ozark Dome Region and stretches from Indianapolis to St. Louis and Memphis. It borders the more active New Madrid seismic zone. The largest historical earthquake in the region damaged southern Illinois in 1968. That was a 5.4 magnitude quake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.