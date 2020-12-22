Dierbergs and McBride to redevelop former Crestwood Mall site

ST. LOUIS – The former Crestwood Mall site will be redeveloped by Dierbergs Markets, McBride Homes and the City of Crestwood.

It is a 47 acre property off Watson Road, just east of Sappington Road.

The new Dierbergs grocery store will go on the western portion of the land an be about 70,000 square feet. The eastern portion of the land will be used for residential housing with 81 single family homes by McBride Homes.

“The City is thrilled to have two partners who have a robust and comprehensive plan for

the site,” said Mayor Grant Mabie. “Dierbergs and McBride are two of the top private

companies in St. Louis with long track records of successful developments, and we look

forward to working with them to turn their plans into a completed project.”

The last storefront at the Crestwood Mall, LensCrafters, closed in 2013.

