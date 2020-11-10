Dierbergs announces extra holiday bonus for associates; positions are available

ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs announced Tuesday they’re providing a special holiday bonus for associates during the holiday season beginning Nov. 23.

The supermarket chain said all store-level and production facility Associates will earn an additional $1 per hour for all hours worked through Dec. 27, 2020.

The holiday bonus will apply to both permanent and seasonal workers that are hired for the 2020 holiday season.

“Running a store during the holiday season is a large team effort, and 2020 has been a really unique year,” said Greg Dierberg, President and CEO. “We thought our Associates would appreciate this special holiday bonus.”

Dierbergs currently has permanent and seasonal positions available.

For those looking to apply for seasonal positions, the store asks you to visit your local Dierbergs location and asking for a store manager.

