Dierbergs hosting a mega hiring event with more than 200 openings

ST. LOUS– Dierbergs Markets is hosting a hiring event at two locations this week to help fill 200 job opening at area stores.
The job opportunities range from full-time to part-time entry-level positions. There are also managerial and specialized positions, some in production facilities, and others at the corporate level.
Dierbergs is even offering a $300 hiring bonus and qualified candidates may be hired on the spot.
The interviews will be conducted:
- Wednesday, May 19 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Dierbergs Des Peres, 1080 Lindemann Road
- Thursday, May 20, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Dierbergs Bogey Hills Plaza, 2021 Zumbehl Road
You can find the full list of job openings or apply online by heading to Dierbergs.com/hiring