ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs is hosting a company-wide hiring event Thursday. The grocery store chain is looking to fill positions at all of its metro area stores.

Apply for a position at any store between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

The company promises flexible schedules, excellent benefits, pay for experience, and for a limited time up to a $500 hiring bonus on select positions.

