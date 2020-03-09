Dierbergs rolls out new plant-based grab-and-go meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dierbergs Markets announced Monday they are rolling out a brand new, plant-based prepared "ready-to-eat" food menu.

According to a statement, the St. Louis-based grocer has teamed up with Hungry Planet to feature more than two dozen entrees, sides, soups, and appetizers. With this new addition, Dierbergs customers can now enjoy more than 50 prepared plant-based selections.

“We’re aiming to be our customers’ best source for products that will fit their lifestyle, including plant-based foods,” said Greg Dierberg, President and CEO. He believes investing in a convenient grab and go prepared food menu has been key to moving the company toward that goal.

Its plant-based meat lineup, which includes beef, chicken and Italian sausage will be available in 25 Dierbergs locations. Customers can expect options such as the Naked Chicken Fajita Bowl, Grilled BeefyNaked Chicken Fajita Bowl, Grilled Beefy Black Bean Burger, Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry, and many others.

"We are truly becoming a plant-based destination for customers, looking for convenient, prepared options as well as those that like to make their own creations at home", expressed David Calandro, Dierberg’s Director of perishables and foodservice.

Meals are priced between $5.99 and $9.99. Click here to check out other plant-based options on the Dierbergs menu.