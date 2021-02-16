Dierbergs to host virtual hiring event filling more than 150 positions

ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs is hosting a virtual hiring event in the beginning of March to fill more than 150 positions immediately.
Employment opportunities will be for all 24 St. Louis metro area stores, the Lakeview location in Osage Beach, as well as production facilities, and the corporate office.
Positions range from full-and part-time entry-level positions to managerial, and specialized positions.
Dierbergs said during the 12-hour event is March 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
