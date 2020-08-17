Dierbergs to host virtual hiring event September 1

ST. LOUIS – There are more than 100 job openings at Dierbergs Markets, and the employer is hosting its annual mega hiring event virtually.

Dierbergs said interviews can be done through any web browser and video and audio-only options are available. They said that qualified candidates could be offered a position on the spot.

The event is Tuesday, September 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There are positions open at all 24 St. Louis metro area stores, the Lakeview location in Osage Beach, at production facilities and at the corporate office.

To attend the event visit Dierbergs.com/hiring-event and register there. To apply early text the word TEAM to 97211 or go to Dierbergs.com/careers. The employer said this is encouraged but not required.