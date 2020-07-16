Dierbergs will require shoppers to wear face masks

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday, July 20, local grocery chain Dierbergs will require all customers to wear a face mask or covering while inside one of its stores.

Greg Dierberg, CEO of Dierbergs Markets, said the decision was made after seeing the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area and to protect the health of both customers and employees.

The only exceptions will be for individuals unable to wear a face-covering due to a medical condition and for children 9 and under. However, customers with a medical condition prohibiting the use of a face mask can wear a face shield in the store instead.

Customers who do not wish to wear a facemask can order through Shipt for grocery delivery or curbside pickup, Dierberg said.

For additional updates regarding Dierbergs’ responses to COVID-19, customers can visit dierbergs.com/COVID-19.

Dierbergs joins the growing number of local and national stores requiring shoppers to wear a face mask to slow the spread of coronavirus.