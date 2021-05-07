Dierks Bentley 2021 ‘Beers On Me’ tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in October

ST. LOUIS – Dierks Bentley’s 2021 “Beers On Me” tour, featuring special guests Riley Green and others is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in October.

The country singer is well known for his “focus on stirring, communal moments” and “unforgettable fire” on stage. He’s received countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and more while also earning 14 Grammy  nominations.

Bentley recently celebrated his 15 year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The tour begins in August in Salt Lake City, Utah and runs through October.

BEERS ON ME TOUR DATES:

8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
8/14/21 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/15/21 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
8/20/21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/21/21 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/22/21 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s* 8/26/21 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion 8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater 9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 9/17/21 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 9/18/21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 9/23/21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion 9/24/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 9/25/21 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center 10/07/21 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre* 10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center* 10/09/21 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live* 10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**
10/21/21 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10/22/21 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

*Riley Green and TBD
**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD
***Riley Green Only

Tickets go on sale, beginning Friday, May 14, 2021 at www.dierks.com.

Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

