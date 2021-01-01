ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Keep an eye on those bank accounts and mailboxes, because congressional members say $600 stimulus checks or direct payments could reach many Americans in the next couple weeks.

Deposits began Tuesday night and will continue into next week, the IRS said. Paper checks will start to be mailed Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed the massive bipartisan bill and government funding package Sunday that will provide economic help to millions of Americans and avoids a government shutdown.

Despite Trump’s delay in signing the bill, the Treasury Department could still issue payments by direct deposit to Americans this week, a spokesman for Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told CNBC.

Americans who make under $75,000 per year will soon receive a one-time $600 check based on their 2019 income for them as well as for dependents under the age of 17. The payments are gradually diminished for people making more than $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, and phased out completely for income levels of $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples.

The Treasury Department is supposed to send out the stimulus checks no later than Jan. 15. If you don’t get it by then, you’ll have to claim it on your next tax return.

Included in the $900-billion package is an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program and rental assistance for struggling families, along with a $300 boost in unemployment benefits.