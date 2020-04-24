Disinfecting your home could be poisoning your family, CDC reports more incidents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – While trying to disinfect and sanitize yourself and your home during this pandemic are you accidentally poisoning your family? The Centers for Disease Control says you could be.

Calls to state and local poison control centers tied to cleaners and disinfectants rose 20 percent in the first quarter of 2020 to 45,500 with a sharp increase at the beginning of March according to the Centers for Disease Control. The numbers also show children under 5 have been impacted the most.

Plain soap and water are best for your hands. What should you use as disinfectants and cleaners for your home? A light chlorine bleach and water mixture will work. Make sure you keep it out of the reach of little hands.