ST. LOUIS – Mickey Mouse and many other fan favorites are coming back to St. Louis as Disney on Ice returns this winter.

Disney On Ice will present its “Into The Magic” show from Feb. 2-5, 2023 at the Enterprise Center. Disney characters from Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast will put on skates.

“Into The Magic” depicts a high-sea adventure in which Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. The show is produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc.

A pre-sale begins on Oct. 4 and tickets go on sale on Oct. 11 via Ticketmaster.