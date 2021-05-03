Disney Princess – The Concert comes to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

ST. LOUIS – Pandora Presents Disney Princess – The Concert is coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in December.
The one night only show will be performed on December 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Fans can get tickets at the following price points: $79.50, $59.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50.
Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson will be performing.
The Fabulous Fox Theatre encourages the audience to dress up in their best royal attire.
Tickets are available for Pandora Presents Disney Princess – The Concert Friday at 10:00 a.m. at metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.